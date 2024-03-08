Sustainable FeelGood Market back at Strijp-S

The FeelGoed market at Strijp-S will reopen after a three-month winter break. The Ketelhuisplein will again host an organic produce market and live music every month from this March.

The market has been closed for three months because of the cold and wet weather. Now that the sun is slowly coming out, the stalls can be visited again.

Sustainable

”It is a market with handmade, sustainable, and organic items, as well as food trucks, live music, and activities,” says founder Priya van Breugel. ”We’re really creating something where people want to spend a few hours socialising where the kids are having fun and parents can hang out for a bit. There’s a holiday vibe,” says van Breugel.

Going bigger

The event has been taking place since 2010, which makes this year the 14th edition. The market is becoming increasingly popular among residents and entrepreneurs alike. ”We get many new requests for spots,” says van Breugel. Furthermore, the organisation wants to expand. ”We now mainly want to bet that there will be even more activities. So we offer free space for people who want to give a workshop, so we can attract even more people,” Van Breugel said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta.