Around 1,400 homes added in Eindhoven last year

Eindhoven municipality added 1,380 homes by 2023. But that number is much lower than what the municipality aspired. The aspiration was for 3,000 new homes. A total of 1,730 homes were built but 350 were also demolished.

The reasons behind not achieving the target are quite clear: increased interest rates, increased construction costs, and labour shortages create difficult conditions.

Several social housing projects were not completed in 2023. The number for the amount of social housing construction is even in the minus. 244 social housing units were completed but 298 were demolished, leaving 54 social housing units. Demolition would be necessary because there are few undeveloped sites within the municipal boundaries that are suitable for housing development, the college informed.

Major projects

Large housing projects on Boschdijk and Castilla Avenue, among others, did not finish in time. The 340 houses being realised there will not be completed until 2024.

Positive

Even though the amount of new construction in 2023 fell far short of ambitions, the college is positive about the coming years. From 2024 to 2026, 7,700 houses are to be delivered, about 2,500 each year, from which the number of demolished houses has already been deducted.

2027

Looking even further into the future, expectations are high for the year 2027. Several large housing projects should be completed in 2027, including 700 homes on Hugo van Goeslaan and some 900 homes on Emmasingelkwadrant.

In total, some 6,200 homes will be added by 2027. In terms of social housing, more than 1,100 homes should be added in the same year, the same number as in 2025 and 2026 combined. These figures could still change considerably, though, as 2027 is still a long way off. In general, the number of houses eventually delivered is lower than estimated beforehand, the college says.

Source: Studio 040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta.