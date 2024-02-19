Traffic checks in the city: dozens of motorists fined

A motorcyclist had to surrender his driving licence in Eindhoven on Saturday evening. He was doing 176 on Boutenslaan where a maximum speed of 70 kph is allowed.

The 30-year-old man was caught during a traffic police check. Apart from the motorcyclist, five other speeding drivers also had to surrender their driving licences to the traffic police.

Many offences

Furthermore, three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and 36 tickets were issued for driving without a licence, unnecessary left-lane driving, misuse of a trader’s registration plate, driving with a fake licence, overtaking on the right and holding a phone while driving.

Noise

Six motorists were fined because their cars were making too much noise.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news:Shanthi Ramani