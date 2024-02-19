Many trains carrying hazardous materials: how to act when things go wrong

A campaign will start on Monday in the Eindhoven region to update residents living close to the railway on how to act in case of a train accident. In the coming years, more goods trains will pass through the region. They also carry explosive and toxic substances.

With a campaign, eight municipalities in the region want to promote self-reliance among residents near railways. The municipalities of Eindhoven, Nuenen, Geldrop-Mierlo and Best, among others. The chance of a railway incident is small, but that the consequences can be great. How residents respond is crucial, especially in the first 15 minutes after an incident.

Social media

Over the next month, residents who live or work near the railway will receive messages via social media. They will also receive an information card telling them what to do if an accident happens. Emergency services are also supporting the campaign.

Concerns

In the Eindhoven district of Tongelre, among others, there has been discussion for years about vibrations and noise pollution caused by trains, and the many goods trains carrying hazardous substances that pass by. Residents are worried, also because train traffic will increase further in the coming years due to the growth of the city.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven news :Shanthi Ramani