Eindhoven condemns defence expansion plans

The municipality of Eindhoven is not happy with defence plans to expand in the region. The ministry wants significantly more space for activities such as military exercises. F-35s are also to be based in the region.

The Ministry of defence says it wants to add about 370 hectares to its current locations. Fighter aircraft are to fly an additional 2,300 flights per year and the ministry wants space for more low-flying helicopters. All this is necessary in view of increasing international tensions.

This new situation also requires expansions and adjustments to the various military locations in Eindhoven and Oirschot. However, many municipalities in Southeast Brabant see little benefit in the plans. The municipality of Eindhoven wrote a letter heavily criticising the ministry plans. Other municipalities co-signed the letter, including Helmond, Best, Boxtel, Oirschot, Son en Breugel, Waalre and Veldhoven.

More research

The municipalities believe that more research is necesary into the health aspects of the proposed expansions. It is also unclear how the increase in noise pollution will be calculated. It is currently unclear what the consequences will be for residents, the municipalities write.

Moreover, recent agreements have been made to reduce noise pollution instead of increasing it, the municipalities point out. In addition, flights with F-35s cause vibrations, which could be disastrous for the high-tech industry in the region, something that defence does not take into account in its plans.

Unhappy

The expansion plans come at a very unfortunate time, according to Eindhoven. The municipalities in the region face an enormous housing construction challenge in the coming years. In addition, the power grid in the region also needs strengthening. Defence plans make the existing tasks even more complicated, it sounds.

‘Out of proportion’

Finally, the municipalities believe that defence can also go elsewhere with its expansion. “We would like to express our great concerns about the great pressure that defence is already placing on North Brabant and which would increase substantially with these plans. We believe that this burden on our province is disproportionate to the burdens other parts of the Netherlands bear,” the municipalities says.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas