Top South Korean students attend course in Eindhoven

Sixty top talents from three South Korean universities and TU/e ​​will attend a course on semiconductors in the week of February 19 to 23.

On Monday, the students will be welcomed to TU/e ​​by such representatives as ASML CEO Peter Wennink and TU/e ​​rector Silva Leanaerts. A representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also be present, as well as the South Korean ambassador.

During the week, the students will attend a special programme on semiconductors. Visits will include ASML, Imec, ASM and NXP.

The winter school was a quick follow-up to the intention to strengthen ties between the Brainport region and South Korea. The South Korean president previously visited ASML. The ambition was already expressed at the time to exchange talent and knowledge in the field of the latest chip technology.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas