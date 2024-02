Marrit Steenbergen from Geldrop has become the long course swimming world champion in Doha. She won gold on the 100 metres freetyle.

Finals

In the finals she managed to stay ahead of 24-year-old swimmer Siobhán Haughey from Hong Kong. Her time: 52 seconds and 26 hundredths, secured the gold medal for Steenbergen .

Training

Steenbergen trains in Eindhoven, where last year she was chosen as sportsperson of the year.