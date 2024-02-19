Suspect arrested in relation with container hiding 11 refugees

A 28-year old man will spend the next two weeks in prison on suspicion of human trafficking. Last Tuesday he was tasered and arrested on Beatrixkade in Eindhoven in the middle of the night. A vigilant watchman had called the police. In a container police officers found eleven illegal migrants, five of them minors. The suspect has no fixed address.

The watchman had seen images on his security camera of a car stopping near a container on the quay.

The container had come from France and was destined for Great Britain. Ten of the migrants are from Vietnam, and is from Iraq.

The public prosecutor expects more arrests to follow. The police has handed the investigation to the military police. The MP deal with cases of human trafficking. Source: Studio040