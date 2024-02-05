Sports subsidy for minimum income adults

Adult residents of Waalre living on a minimum social income can get a subsidy for sports or cultural activities this year.

Already existing scheme

For children in low income families, such a scheme already exists. They can apply to Jeugdfonds Sport & Cultuur and Stichting Leergeld, but adults could not do so yet. Children can go to football, swimming lessons or music lessons with the extra contribution. So from now on, this also applies to adults. For them, there is a contribution of 325 euros.

Low income group in Waalre

Around 600 low-income households live in Waalre. An application can be made by debt relief workers, employees of the Food Bank or social professionals. The amount goes directly to the sports club or cultural provider.

Pilot project

This is a pilot for the time being. It will end after a year or sooner, when the budget runs out. Whether the initiative will continue in subsequent years is not yet clear.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan