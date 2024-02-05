Suspect arrested for stabbing 36-year-old woman in Eindhoven

The police arrested two men on Sunday after the stabbing on Pastoor Petersstraat in Eindhoven. The stabbing took place on Saturday night and led to the death of a 36-year-old woman. The two arrested men reported to the police separately. One of the men has now been released. The other is suspected of stabbing the woman.

The victim is a 36-year-old Turkish-Bulgarian woman, who was probably staying overnight in Eindhoven. The woman was walking with a man. He is one of the men who was later arrested. The pair walked from Stratumseind to Pastoor Petersstraat around three o’clock at night. There they encountered a second man, who allegedly stabbed the woman.

Several people came to the woman’s aid, but their help was of no avail. She was taken to a hospital in an ambulance where she died. It is still unclear whether the victim and the arrested suspect are known to each other.

House search

The perpetrator ran off after the stabbing. The police immediately started a major criminal investigation. Traces were investigated at the scene of the stabbing, sniffer dogs were deployed, recordings were made with a drone and the police investigated the neighbourhood.

On Sunday afternoon, the police arrested two men from Eindhoven. They had reported to the police independently of each other. One man did this in the police station in Eindhoven, the other in Belgium. He will be extradited to the Netherlands. The other suspect was released after questioning. The house of one of the suspects, on Kruisstraat in Eindhoven, has been searched by the police.

Despite the arrests, the police are still looking for witnesses who saw something related to the stabbing or have information about this case.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas