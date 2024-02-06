Relief supplies over Gaza from Eindhoven

The Dutch air force has dropped relief supplies in Gaza from Eindhoven Airport, in cooperation with Jordan. It concerns medical supplies.

Relief supplies are desperately needed in Gaza. The Palestinian territory remains under fire from Israel, even after the International Court of Justice called on Israel to do everything possible to prevent genocide against the Palestinians.

The war is also keeping people in Eindhoven busy, with several demonstrations to express support for the Palestinians.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn