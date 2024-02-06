New nature in the making in Geldrop

A new piece of nature is being created in Hulsterbroek, in the stream valley of the Kleine Dommel in Geldrop. The work will start this month.

Hulsterbroek is is a former horse pasture. The municipality wants to turn it into a natural area. There will be strips of trees and a grove of bushes. There will also be space of grassland.

More biodiverse valley

The municipality wants to manage the new green space so that it also attracts many birds and butterflies. The approach is part of a broader plan to strengthen the Dommel valley.

The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is also in the process of purchasing additional land in the area, which can be converted to nature. Waterschap De Dommel is also working on plans to raise the groundwater level in the area, also for hot summers.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn