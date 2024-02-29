Eindhoven’s first woman on Philips’ board

Charlotte Hanneman (45) will become the new CFO (chief financial officer) at Philips. She is the first woman on the company’s board and is originally from Eindhoven, the old base of the technology group.

She takes over from Abhijit Bhattacharya, who is retiring. His successor comes from outside the company. Although the new CFO has not previously worked at Philips, she has more than twenty years of experience in the medical technology and pharmaceutical industries.