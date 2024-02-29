Eindhoven’s first woman on Philips’ board

Charlotte Hanneman (45) will become the new CFO (chief financial officer) at Philips. She is the first woman on the company’s board and is originally from Eindhoven, the old base of the technology group.
She takes over from Abhijit Bhattacharya, who is retiring. His successor comes from outside the company. Although the new CFO has not previously worked at Philips, she has more than twenty years of experience in the medical technology and pharmaceutical industries.
Eindhoven
Hanneman was born in Eindhoven and attended primary school in Valkenswaard. She studied in Maastricht and then attended Harvard University for a short time, the ED reports.
In a press release, Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said he was pleased with Hanneman’s arrival: “This is an exciting time for Charlotte to join Philips. Her extensive financial experience, combined with her energy and passion for the healthcare industry, make her ideal for the role.”
Impact
Her new role at Philips will start on October 1. “I look forward to joining the team to increase impact and drive forward plans for the future,” said Hanneman.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez