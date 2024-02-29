Anniek named best junior pancake baker

Eindhoven’s Anniek Verbunt has won the title of ‘Best Junior Pancake Baker in the Netherlands’. Under the watchful eye of a jury, the 9-year-old defeated two other candidates in the final.

The jury consisted of six grandfathers and grandmothers during the final in Veenendaal. These gourmets were unanimous after the final battle, in which the three finalists had to show what they had to offer. “Anniek is the ideal junior pancake baker. The skills to bake the tastiest, round pancakes and peace and concentration behind the stove. She is also an expert at baking the ‘normal’ pancake and her special pancake with marinated apples and raisins. ”

Starting signal

With the title in her pocket, Anniek can now give the starting signal for the national pancake festival next week, together with the TV baker Cas Wolters, which will take place at her own school, De Achtbaan in Eindhoven. On that day, around 85,000 students from primary schools throughout the country will work for the elderly. More than 1,700 schools are expected to participate.

The competition and the national day are an initiative of the companies Tefal, Blueband and Koopmans.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez