Brainport makes it to NATO’s innovation network

Brainport is the third location in the Netherlands to participate in the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (Diana). The Defense locations in Oirschot and Ede in Gelderland are also part of the network as test centers. However, the Brainport region is the first ‘accelerator’ in the Netherlands out of a total of 23 such regions worldwide.

As part of Diana, companies in the region are encouraged to develop technologies that can help NATO achieve its objectives. These are technologies that are relevant in military application and also useful to society. The military alliance makes money possible to force breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

Due to increasing international tensions, the Eindhoven region is seen as important for military purposes. Last year, Defense concluded an agreement with Brainport Development to allow the high-tech industry and Defense to collaborate more. The Ministry of Defense also recently announced expansion plans for the region. Many municipalities had been opposed to the ministry’s plans.

Source: Studio040