Eindhoven wants to settle 140 refugees in hotel on the Markt

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to settle 140 Ukrainian refugees in the Crown Inn hotel at Markt 35. In doing so, the municipality wants to provide space for the continuing flow of displaced people.

As of February, there must be 1,412 shelter places in Eindhoven, where there were 1,183 shelter places at the end of December. An important step can therefore be taken by settling refugees in the hotel on the Markt.

To prevent refugees from hanging around in the centre, the municipality wants to ensure that as many refugees as possible come who work during the day or have other time commitments. The municipality also does not want to accommodate refugees who have children in the hotel.

The municipality will spend 270,000 euros per month in rent, energy, management and operating costs, which will be reimbursed by the government. 40,000 euros worth of items for the furnishings will also be purchased.

Habitable

The location still needs to be made habitable for the refugees. For example, there must be sufficient privacy, there must be cooking facilities and on this basis the fire safety requirements must also be guaranteed.

The municipality of Eindhoven wants to have the location ready from April, the refugees will be there until at least the end of February 2026.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez