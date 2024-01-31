NT2 in One Day in the theatre

This training day with musical support in Parktheater is especially for internationals who will take the Staatsexamen Nederlandse taal B1 in 2024. It is for people who have already passed the A2 level and now want to make the jump to B1 in one day.

To acquire citizenship in the Netherlands, the Dutch language requirement has gone from the beginner level A2 to the intermediate level B1 since January 2022. 2023 was still a transitional year for some nationalities, but as of 2024 the B1 level applies to all nationalities.

Tips and tricks

To help more internationals, Dutch teacher Yvonne van Deursen-Bakx is going to give ‘international nerds’ B1 exam training in one day. NT2 in one day’ on March 2 at the Parktheater. Van Deursen will practice all four skills that are tested in the exam: reading, listening, writing and speaking. Only internationals with the A2 level are allowed to participate.”The entire day will be in Dutch. We will do different forms of work. I give the participants practical tips and tricks and show them which mistakes are often made,” says the language teacher.

During the training day the participants get a lot of information to process. Dj Robin makes sure they get enough exercise to pump oxygen into the brain at intervals for an optimal learning process. Brain-friendly learning, Van Deursen calls it. “With jumping to music, for example, you can ensure an optimal learning effect. I’ve been doing that with my online courses for some time.”

What many internationals don’t know is that the certificate remains valid for life. “So you don’t have to wait until you have been in the Netherlands for five years to take these exams and get this official certificate,” says Van Deursen-Bakx.

The location for the training day is not coincidentally the Parktheater in Eindhoven, says Van Deursen: “The theater would like to attract more internationals; connect more with the many internationals in Eindhoven.”

