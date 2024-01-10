Temporary worker buys costly goods from wrongfully paid subsidy

A 21-year-old man from Best was arrested by the FIOD on Monday. He was allegedly involved in the wrongful disbursement of tens of thousands of euros of subsidy money. He was a temporary employee of the tax administration. The money was eventually used to buy such luxuries as iPhones, Airpods and a Rolex.

The fraud came to light following a report from a bank to the tax administration. The bank noticed that an amount of over €84,000 had been deposited by the tax administration into the account of an 18-year-old boy from Alkmaar. The money was allegedly deposited after an application for an energy subsidy for a group of house owners. The money was intended as a temporary allowance for people who did not receive compensation for their soaring energy bills because they had communcal heating.

Immediately after the money was received, large expenditures were made at webshops. A lot of cash was also withdrawn. The bank blocked the account and informed the tax administration. These then determined that the money had been wrongfully paid out and reported the matter to the Prosecutor’s office. Together with the FIOD, an investigation was then launched.

A 39,000 Rolex

This revealed that, among other things, iPhones, Airpods and a Rolex worth €39,000 had been purchased with the money. In October and November last year, five men were arrested in the same case on suspicion of money laundering. In addition to luxury goods, several phones and bank cards were also found, including the bank card of the 18-year-old man.

The FIOD suspects that the young man’s bank and ID data were used for a false application. That application was approved by the temporary worker of the tax administration from Best. He was arrested on Monday. He is suspected of fraud, forgery and money laundering. It is suspected that he worked together with the five previously arrested men. His home in Best was searched after the arrest. Computers and telephones were also seized.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob