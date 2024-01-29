Royal Award for DELA CEO Edzo Doeve

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem presented a royal honour to Edzo Doeve, general director of Coöperatie DELA. At his farewell on Saturday, he was appointed Knight of the Order of Orange Nassau.

Doeve is resigning from his position due to his retirement. According to Dijsselbloem, Doeve has ‘redefined the social significance of funerals and funeral services within society’. This includes his focus on the lives of bereaved families who experience a profound event.

The functional funeral organisation has been transformed into a ‘colourful cooperative’, providing space for the grieving process in the event of loss .At the same time it is focusing on living (on). ‘Control of the funeral ceremony has increasingly fallen into the hands of the bereaved. This has contributed to a more personalised interpretation of the funeral’.

Enthusiasm

This is partly a credit to Doeve, who has a keen eye for the ‘gems of the city and the province’. Two examples are the Klooster Mariënhage/Paterskerk redevelopment and the Brabantse Dag in Heeze. He sees the potential and knows how to get even more out of a concept using his vision, network and enthusiasm.

Doeve has used his extensive experience at various organisations. He collaborated with Ormit Talent, Stichting Eindhoven Marketing and Impact040 to address and solve social issues concerning poverty, participation and polarisation.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani