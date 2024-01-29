Eindhoven Diving Cup 2024 – only 3 more nights

The 24th edition of the Eindhoven Diving Cup starts later this week. The organisation of the Eindhoven Diving Cup is working hard to get everything ready for the tournament that starts on Thursday, February 1.

The flags for the teams of the 20 participating countries are ready for the opening ceremony. The jury table and podiums have been set up. The medals are ready to be awarded. We now must wait for the arrival of all 225 participants who come from far and wide to this largest international diving event in Europe to show their best side.

What is there to experience?

During the 4 competition days – from February 1 to 4 – participants from 31 teams from around 20 countries will compete,including participants from the United States. This means that there will be plenty of gliding jumps, somersaults and twist jumps to admire, hopefully all landing perfectly in the water.

In the various age categories, there is solo jumping from the 1 and 3 metre boards and from the tower. Furthermore, the men and women jump synchronously from the 3-metre board. About 500 starts take place. So, there is a lot to see in the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium in Eindhoven!

Maes van Lanschot, councillor for finance, sport, heritage and regional cooperation, will open the Eindhoven Diving Cup. The official opening will take place on Thursday, February 1 at 2:45 PM.

The competition schedule can be found on https://eindhovendivingcup.nl/schedule/ . It lists all competitions in the various categories.

Visitor information

Anyone who wants to attend Eindhoven Diving Cup is very welcome at the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium, Antoon Coolenlaan 1, Eindhoven. Tickets are available at the venue.

Adults: €5 per day

Children up to 12 years: Free if accompanied by an adult

Card for 3 days: € 12,-

Card for 4 days: € 15,-

Source: Press release of the Eindhoven Diving Cup

Translated by Yawar Abbas