Fake speed camera Strijpsestraat removed

The municipality of Eindhoven has removed a fake speed camera, installed in Strijpsestraat by an unknown person. According to local residents it was a joke. However, the traffic situation in the street does need to be taken seriously.

The street has a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour but local resident Bert says that people regularly speed down the street at 100 kilometres per hour. Who put up the homemade speed camera remains a mystery. It was mistaken for real is evident from reports in speed camera apps. Those apps warned drivers about the grey-painted wooden box.

The fake speed camera was hanging in front of Kasper’s house. “I thought it was a good initiative. People drive incredibly fast here and that speed camera really worked. You saw people looking at it and reducing their speed.”

Full throttle

Kasper also stresses that some motorists drive down the street at 100 kilometres per hour. “Especially when they see that the traffic light is still green, they speed up considerably,” he says. Bert adds: “Since the road was renewed, people drive very fast. Especially in the evening it is very bad. You run the risk of getting knocked off your bike here almost every day.”

According to Bert, a fatal accident is just waiting to happen. “And when it does, it will be too late. People will say: Ïf only there had been a speed camera.” A woman who has just been shopping regrets that the municipality removed the fake speed camera. “I think it was just fine there. If it makes them drive slower I’m fine with it.”

Rule

Neighbours are disappointed that the fake speed camera is no longer there. “I know the municipality received complaints about the box,” Kasper says. A real speed camera it could not have been, by the way. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has a rule that a fixed speed camera does not belong in a 30-zone.

And Kasper doesn’t understand that at all: “More and more inner cities are turning 30. If they don’t enforce them, such measures don’t make sense.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani