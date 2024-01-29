No experience kids orchestra

You do not have to be able to play any musical instrument to join Nancy Postma’s children’s orchestra. Without experience, children learn to play the trumpet, saxophone or drum at the Woensels Muziekcorps.

And the Eindhoven native does not do so without reason. Postma thought it was time to rejuvenate the association. To do so, she didn’t need to reinvent the wheel. In Eindhoven, there was one other concert group where people did not need any experience, a so-called ‘Nei Talent Orkest’. That was very successful, but only for older people. The organisation behind it helped Postma set up the children’s orchestra.

“It can really be an outlet for children,” she says. What’s different about this orchestra is that children don’t have to take their instruments home to practise either. “The fun of making music is our main focus.” It is also a good place for children to learn to cooperate and concentrate. Eighteen children are already participating in the PiMM (Plezier in Muziek Maken) orchestra. After ten weeks of practice, the children show what they have learned with a concert.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan