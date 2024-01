Due to excessive rainfall in Eindhoven, more sinkholes are appearing. Most of them are small, but on the Fakkellaan a large piece of road surface under a sinkhole has now been washed away.

The pit is now half a meter down in a hole. The asphalt of the road has also come off. The bike path and part of the roadway have been closed. Traffic can now only use the road over one lane. It is not clear when the road will be fixed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta