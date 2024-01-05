Cab service Bolt launches platform also in Eindhoven

Cab platform Bolt has started its service in Eindhoven. The cab service will compete with the major player in the cab market, Uber. Bolt already operates in ten Dutch cities, including Amsterdam, Groningen, and Enschede.

“The vibrant nightlife, lively economy with companies such as ASML, and Philips, and the busy international airport make Eindhoven an ideal location for Bolt’s expansion,” reports the cab company.

Bolt is a similar kind of platform to Uber. These budget cab services are easy to use via an app. Through the app, you can view the nearest cab, trip duration, and cost. The cabs can be recognized by the large logos on the side of the cars.

Competition

The prices of these types of cab services are lower due to competition. The competitor of Bolt is Uber. Bolt charges twenty percent of the drivers, instead of 25 percent. According to Bolt, this benefits the traveler.

Bolt is throwing in several types of discounts for its launch in Eindhoven. New Eindhoven users receive a fifty percent discount for the first ten trips. However, that promotion is short-lived.

Other countries

Bolt originally started in Estonia but is now spread across as many as five hundred cities in 45 countries on four continents. In other countries, Bolt also has other services such as meal delivery, grocery delivery service, and shared cars. This makes Bolt very similar to Uber. The other Bolt services are not yet available in the Netherlands.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta