Eindhoven Diving Cup organises banner contest

The Eindhoven Diving Cup (EDC) takes place from February 1 to 4, 2024 in the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium in Eindhoven. Before the Christmas vacations, the organisers sent invitations to all the elementary schools, sports, and dance associations in Eindhoven and its surroundings to participate in this competition.

The Eindhoven Diving Cup (EDC) is organising the banner competition for Primary school children aged 8 to 12. Dance and sports clubs may also participate. The aim is to bring the sport of skydiving to the attention of the children. The organisers also informed about show jumping and how it can be incorporated during a lesson or training.

Participating in the EDC banner contest

Children can participate individually, as a class, or team, and create a banner of their own

chosen size. And the bigger the better, of course! The banner may contain a slogan that fits with the theme of “Olympic Games 2024- Op naar Parijs”. Divers who participate in EDC will also be competing in the Olympics in 2024. The participants are encouraged to be creative as far as decorating the banner is concerned.

Prize

The team, class, or participant with the best banner wins a clean jump workshop! So

the winners can get acquainted with this beautiful sport. This workshop will be held at the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium and supervised by official trainers of PSV Clean Jumping.

Submission

Banners can be handed in on Tuesday, January 30 between 14:00 and 18:00 at the cash desk of the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium, Antoon Coolenlaan 1 in Eindhoven. It should indicate which school/class/participant or team the banner belongs to. An international jury will then judge each banner on creativity, originality, and suitability for the theme.

Award ceremony banner contest

On the 1st EDC tournament day – Thursday, February 1 from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. – all participants in the Banners Competition together with their parents, teachers or trainers are welcome in the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium. During the opening ceremony, the Alderperson of Sport of the Municipality of Eindhoven will present the award

for the most beautiful banner. Participants in the banner contest can register in advance on info@eindhovendivingcup.nl to indicate the number of people they will bring to the Swimming Stadium on Feb. 1 for the presentation.

For questions about the banner contest or more information about clean jumping, contact

EDC at info@eindhovendivingcup.nl.

Source: Press release EDC

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta