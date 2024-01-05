Nearly seven million travellers through Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport had a record number of travellers in 2023, over 6.8 million. This is higher than the old record from 2019. In 2019, around 6.7 million passengers traveled through the airport.

Compared to 2019, almost 95,000 more passengers travelled through the Eindhoven airport. The corona years caused a dip in the number of travellers. According to the airport, what is particularly remarkable, is that the average number of passengers per flight is high.

A total of 41,496 flights flew to and from Eindhoven airport. That is four fewer than the maximum of 41,500 flights, for which the airport has a permit. The total number of flight movements per year was 40,252 in 2022 and 41,438 in 2019.

Passengers could fly to 84 destinations in 2023 from the Eindhoven Airport. The top three destinations were Malaga, London (Stansted) and Alicante. The busiest day was September 15 with a total of 24,597 passengers. Also, customer satisfaction has never before been this high.

Future

From 2025, the airport is going to scale down the number of flights. Eindhoven Airport will also ban private flights from 2026. A new record is therefore only possible next year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.