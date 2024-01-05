Eindhoven population increases faster than other Brabant towns

The figures from CBS show that the number of residents in Eindhoven has increased the most among the municipalities of North Brabant. CBS released the preliminary figures on Thursday.

For every thousand inhabitants, 12 inhabitants were added. In Tilburg and Breda, this increase was ten per thousand inhabitants. Eindhovens Dgblad reports that this means the municipality gained 2,925 inhabitants. The number is the result of adding and subtracting the birth, death, migration, and relocation figures.. With that, the number of residents is rising fastest in Eindhoven in our province.

Number of inhabitants

Adding these numbers, the total number of residents in Eindhoven comes to about 246,655. The entire Dutch population is expected to have grown by 140 thousand inhabitants, to 17.9 million. This means that the population increased less rapidly than in the previous year when 221 thousand inhabitants were added.

Population growth in the Netherlands is entirely due to immigration. Last year more people died than were born. In Eindhoven, this is slightly more balanced than in the rest of the Netherlands. There were about as many births as deaths.

Other municipalities

The municipalities around Eindhoven also generally saw growth. Best increased by 278 residents, Nuenen by 240, Veldhoven by 371, Waalre by 18, and Geldrop-Mierlo by 283. Only Son en Breugel decreased by 54 inhabitants.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta