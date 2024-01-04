Initiatives in Best and Mierlo in race for ‘Kern met Pit’ Trophy

The Bata Buurt Camp in Best and the metamorphosis of the Heidepark in Mierlo are two of the initiatives that are in the race for the Brabant and national Kern met Pit (i.e: ‘core with spirit’) Trophy 2023. An independent jury assesses the residents’ projects.

‘Kern met Pit’ challenges people to realise their dream for the neighbourhood within a year. It can involve all kinds of ideas: from setting up a neighbourhood vegetable garden to organising a village play. As long as it improves or gives an impetus to your immediate environment. The winners not only receive a trophy, but also receive a thousand euros.

The BBCamp is an initiative of the Batadorp neighbourhood association in Best. The goal is an accessible camping experience for children and adults from the neighbourhood for the first time. Extra attention is paid to getting to know each other and the environmentally friendly nature of camping.

The metamorphosis in Mierlo involves renovating the Heidepark, where the residents hold an annual neighbourhood party. With better planting, through joint maintenance and possibly an inviting bench, the initiators want to be able to use the square more often per year to promote contacts in the neighbourhood and increase the atmosphere.

To vote

The organisation of the ‘Kern met Pit’ competition is in the hands of Katalys (the former Royal Dutch Heath Company, ed.), in collaboration with ARCADIS Netherlands. The initiatives can be viewed at www.kernmetpit.nl. You can vote until January 15, 2024. The public votes count for fifty percent in the assessment of the provincial trophy winners.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez