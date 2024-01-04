Ouderen Appèl (Elderly Appeal) believe interest rates in Eindhoven significantly high

Ouderen Appèl Eindhoven wants the interest on social loans in Eindhoven to go down. Compared to other municipalities, according to the party, you pay far too much here.

Social loans are special loans for people who earn too little to get a regular loan from the bank. If they suddenly have to make a large expense, for example if their refrigerator breaks down, they can apply for a social loan through the municipal credit bank.

Interest

In Eindhoven you pay 7.8 percent interest on that. That percentage is much higher than in other large municipalities. In Rotterdam and Amsterdam you only pay 3 percent and in Breda and Tilburg 3.5 percent, the NOS reported this. In response, the Elderly Appeal (Ouderen Appèl) party has asked council questions.

“When we see that various municipalities, whether or not through a municipal credit bank, provide loans to their residents with an average interest rate of 3%, the conclusion may quickly be drawn: leave our city immediately! (just kidding),” the party writes.

Abolish

The party wants to know how the board arrived at this percentage and whether it is possible to reduce it to the average, or even abolish it. “As far as we are concerned, the support that some residents of Eindhoven sometimes desperately need may cost quite a bit,” the party said.

