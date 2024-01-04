Woensel District Cemetery closing its doors due to flooding

The heavy rainfall in recent weeks has caused flooding at cemeteries in Eindhoven. The nuisance is especially great at the Woensel Community Cemetery, which is why the cemetery on Jacob van Campenweg will be closed to visitors in the coming days.

Due to the large amount of rain, water slowly drains from cemeteries. As a result, some paths are not accessible, making it necessary for Woensel District Cemetery to temporarily close its doors.

Other municipal cemeteries remain open, but the municipality warns visitors to pay attention. “Since the rain will continue for a while and it will freeze next week, we advise everyone to be extra alert. The upcoming frost can cause slippery conditions. If you want to visit one of the municipal cemeteries, pay attention to where you walk and be careful “, writes the municipality.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez