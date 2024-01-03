Hundreds of people at pro-Palestine demonstration

Hundreds of people gathered in the centre of Eindhoven on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate against the violence in Gaza. The organisation calls on Brabant politicians and companies to speak out against Israel. “We don’t want anyone to be able to say: oh, I didn’t know this”.

The demonstration is an initiative of various Eindhoven Muslim organisations, Brabant4Palestine and Eindhoven4Palestine. After several speeches on 18 Septemberplein, a procession passed through the centre of the city.

“We are here together with the people who do not remain silent. The people who do not sit on the couch and scroll on their phones through the images of the thousands of people who are murdered every day”, organiser Marieke Stam of Eindhoven4Palestine addressed the crowd.

Stam then made a call. “Today we are standing in Eindhoven to ask our Brabant politicians to publicly speak out against the genocide. We call on Brabant companies to break all ties with Israeli companies. Now is the time to stand for humanity and human rights, every minute counts!”

The organisation expected more than a thousand demonstrators. A few hundred people showed up on Saturday and joined the march. “I’m here for my family, they all live in Gaza and have been suffering for 85 days now”, a woman, walking along, says. “I hope that we spread the information we have, that no one can ignore it anymore. That later no one can say: oh, I didn’t know this”.

She is angry about the attitude of Dutch politicians. “They keep siding with Israel. The only thing we can do is come here, keep speaking out and increase the pressure on politicians”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob