House prices soar in the region

The Real estate agents in the Southeast Brabant region sold nearly 1,600 homes in the fourth quarter of last year. This is an increase of 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. Prices are also rising.

In the city of Eindhoven, the increase is almost 27 per cent compared to a year earlier. Compared to the same quarter a year earlier, more apartments and detached houses are sold here. Nationwide, almost 12 per cent more homes were sold.

The average selling price of an existing home in the Southeast Brabant region was €454,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents a price increase for the third quarter in a row. The average sales price is now 7.4 per cent higher than in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Competition

At the end of last quarter, there were 28 per cent fewer homes for sale in our region, compared to the same period in 2022. In Eindhoven, there were more than 37 per cent fewer homes for sale than a year earlier.

All these developments are fuelling competition among buyers. This affects the price offered for a home. The number of buyers outbidding on the asking price is therefore increasing again. The NVM expects this trend to continue in 2024, and possibly even to accelerate.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta