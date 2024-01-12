ASML buys sports halls and a playground to expand

ASML is most likely paying millions of euros for its expansion plans. It bought three sports and event halls and a playground on the Heerseweg in Veldhoven. The chip machine manufacturer bought the land for future expansion plans as well as a new road.

The purchased area is as large as five soccer fields. The halls are next to each other on the edge of the industrial area De Run, next to the A67 towards Belgium.

This is what ASML is buying:

The site of the Indoor Trampoline Park Street Jump Veldhoven.

The Sports hall that houses Padel Association The Padellers. A hall with six indoor courts that is open daily from early morning until late at night.

Evenementenhal Strand 365 where various activities are held: from Christmas parties, and family celebrations to team building.

Playland De Heiberg, a huge outdoor playground.

A tennis park with five outdoor tennis courts.

Plans

ASML is now buying the site for future expansion plans. The company wants to start quickly with the construction of a road on the site behind the halls. This road will run parallel to the A67 and must provide better access for ASML’s freight traffic.

Expanding towards Belgium

The outdoor playground and outdoor tennis courts will soon be demolished. “Within a few months we will start building the new road,” said a spokesperson.

She, however, cannot say what will happen next with the site. “We are looking at expansion possibilities in Veldhoven in a westerly direction, up to the Heerseweg.”

Not gone yet

For now, the padel club, event venue, and trampoline hall may remain in place. “In good consultation with all parties involved, the Padel Club and Strand 365 will remain open until the end of 2026 and the Trampoline Hall will remain in use for the public until 2030.”

ASML still wants to give the tenants and the owner of the halls a helping hand. For example, the company does want to help relocate and think about new locations.

Unknown exactly how much money is involved

All the halls belonged to one owner. The company has not said how much they paid for the entire area. It probably involves millions of euros. Fifteen years ago, the seller bought the site for €2.75 million.

Earlier, ASML bought several companies on the Heiberg for tens of millions. The company also bought half a street on the Heerseweg, involving millions of euros.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.