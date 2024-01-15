Julia Schenkels wins hoodie design competition

Julia’s hoodie bears an important message. Eindhoven-based Julia Schenkels won a competition with a sweatshirt she designed herself. The design should raise awareness about growing up safely.

Julia’s design was chosen out of eighty entries by a jury. Students of the Eindhoven Aloysius de Roosten were allowed to come up with ideas on the theme of growing up safe, as part of the Week of Safe Growing up, at the end of last year.

Design

Julia’s design was voted best because of its simplicity and the chosen quote ‘A Good Home Makes Lives Better’. In addition, according to the jury, the message is instantly clear because of the little bear on the front with the text ‘Love’. Finally, the jury also praised the design and the use of colour in the design.

Prize

Julia received her printed hoodie and a cheque for thirty euros to buy clothes. She was also photographed with alderperson Samir Toub and mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani