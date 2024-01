Gritters have been sent out in the Eindhoven region on Sunday evening, as it could be slippery on the roads. KNMI has declared code yellow, now that wet snow has fallen and temperatures are around freezing point.

On roads that have not been gritted, the snow will remain. With light frost, this can cause slippery roads.

Gritters are therefore busy and make several rounds. Last week was busy anyway for the winter service.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani