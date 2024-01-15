‘Van Abbemuseum faces substantial deficit’

The Van Abbemuseum has had a bad year. The Eindhoven-based museum made a loss and therefore had to raise admission fees.

Exactly how big the incurred deficit is remains unknown. It is estimated to be somewhere between two and three hundred thousand euros, according to the ED. This newspaper reports that a standard ticket to the museum has gone up by over 20 per cent and now costs16 euros*.

Costs

The Van Abbemuseum is facing hefty price increases. These include high energy costs but also the cost of maintenance, cleaning and security. The museum is said to have limited influence over the increased costs.

The museum currently attracts fewer visitors than before Covid19. In 2022, some 82,000 people visited the Van Abbe. In 2019, the figure was 110,000. How many people came last year is not known yet.

Savings

The museum expects to save costs by leaving two vacancies unfilled. The management is also trying to save energy with a more economical building, which again saves money.

It is unclear how the 2023 loss will now be filled. It may be that the municipality provides the amount, or that part of it has to be borne by the museum.

*Tip for our readers: admission is free between 15.00 and 17.00 on Tuesday afternoons. (EN editorial team)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani