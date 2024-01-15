Kivits and van Schagen win entrepreneur award

Albert Kivits and Maartje van Schagen are the big winners of the Eindhoven Business Awards. They were highlighted as the best male and female entrepreneur or manager in the city.

Language institute STE Languages and business broker Derek van den Heuvel were named best company and best talent during the presentation by entrepreneurs’ club PIONMedia at the Evoluon.

Praise

Albert Kivits has been director of the Eindhoven library for many years. According to the jury, he is creative and a good entrepreneur. Where first there were cuts to budget of the library, the institution is now even reopening small branches in the districts. Maartje van Schagen is the new top woman at Simac, a successful technology company in Veldhoven with over 1,400 employees.

Award

It was the tenth edition of the Eindhoven Business Awards. The prize is awarded annually to the most successful entrepreneurs, managers and companies in the city. Affinity with Eindhoven is also important, according to the jury. Just under 300 people attended the ceremony.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani