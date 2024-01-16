Eindhoven is making room for 500 additional asylum-seekers

The Eindhoven council has agreed to an expansion of the asylum locations in the city. To this end, a crisis shelter will be built on Noord-Brabantlaan for 200 asylum seekers and other locations will be expanded. The number of asylum seekers in the city will therefore increase from 211 to 715.

The decision to expand the number of places for asylum reception was already taken in May. It was then decided that there should be room for 900 asylum seekers, due to the large increase in the Netherlands.

Expansion

A new temporary crisis shelter will be built on Noord-Brabantlaan in the Meerhoven district. The area behind the P+R will accommodate 200 asylum seekers. The winter emergency shelter is also located there. Sprinkplank040 supervises both winter emergency shelters and crisis emergency shelters for asylum seekers. In addition, two reception locations will expand. There is now a shelter for 96 people at Kanaaldijk-Zuid, which will be expanded to 250. The company Ergon is now located there. To make room, they are temporarily moved to Kanaaldijk-Noord. The Novotel is also being expanded. There are currently 50 asylum seekers there, which will increase to 200. In addition, there will be a temporary crisis shelter on Noord-Brabantlaan.

Families

These locations are in addition to the location on Keizersgracht, which currently has room for 65 underage asylum seekers and status holders. The new crisis shelter will not accommodate unaccompanied minors. According to the municipality, the residents are a reflection of the people currently being accommodated in Ter Apel, who are mainly singles and families.

Relocation law

With the decision on the expansion of reception locations for asylum seekers, Eindhoven is ahead of the relocation law. The Senate will vote on this law next week. This makes it possible to legally oblige municipalities to accomodate asylum seekers. The COA (Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers) expects that 69,900 reception places will be needed in the Netherlands at the beginning of this year and that that number will grow to 96,000 places this year. COA pays all costs for the expansion of reception locations and guidance.

The extensive reception locations will be opened from the beginning of February.

Source:Studio040

Translate: Aysenur Kuran