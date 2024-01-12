Food bank Eindhoven gets makeover

The food bank on the Kanaaldijk-Noord in Eindhoven is getting a makeover. In the future, clients will no longer receive a standard food package but can pick up their food in a kind of supermarket.

This makeover will need around one hundred square meter. This will be added. “It has several reasons. One is the dignity of clients,” says Rob Baken, president of the food bank. “They can then make their own choices instead of getting a standard package.”

Food waste

Eindhoven is not the first city to adopt the supermarket formula. There is a reason behind this. “Experience shows that ten to fifteen percent less food is needed this way,” says Baken. It helps reduce food waste by customers. “Now people sometimes get products they don’t like and throw away. When people can choose their food, they will waste less,” he explains. The food bank does continue to encourage people to make healthy choices.

The location on Fakkellan will close with the opening of the new food bank. That is currently the only other food bank in Eindhoven. There is no space there to apply the same innovation. Among the 550 families in Eindhoven who use the food bank, most already come to the location at Kanaaldijk-Noord.

The renovated food bank is expected to open in April. Until then, people can continue to pick up their packages as usual.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.