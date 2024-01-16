Geldrop-Mierlo on track with housing construction

Geldrop-Mierlo is on track with the construction of enough houses and flats. However, plans to build enough social housing are lagging behind. This is stated in an interim evaluation of the municipality.

Eighteen months ago, The Hague, the province and regional municipalities came up with a joint objective to build almost 42,000 houses in Southeast Brabant until 2030. This should address the housing shortage. For Geldrop-Mierlo, this means that over 1,450 houses will have to be added in that period. So far, the municipality is on schedule for this, the mayor and alderperson announced.

Bottlenecks

So far, 400 houses have been finished, including in the Mierlo district of Luchen and in the centre of Geldrop. This number is more than previously demanded. Yet the municipal government cannot sit back. “The question is whether we can maintain this pace of construction given the bottlenecks we are facing. These include rising interest rates, high material costs and staff shortages. The signals give rise to concern,” the city council writes.

Social rent

There are also plenty of construction jobs in the pipeline for the coming period. As things stand, some 770 houses should be added up to 2026. These include the Grote Bos, The Stavy and Bleekvelden construction projects. However, there are still stiles to cross before all plans are finalised. Furthermore, the municipality says it still has to step up a gear when it comes to building sufficient social housing. In the coming years, the municipality wants to work with housing corporations to find locations where about 100 more social rental houses can be built.

Studio040 spoke last month with alderperson for housing, Godfried van Gestel, about the many housing plans in the centre of Geldrop.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani