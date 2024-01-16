Another roadblock due to sinkhole

Once again, a hole in the road surface occured which led to a roadblock in Eindhoven. This time a sinkhole occurred on Kalverstraat in the Tongelre district.

A large hole can be seen in the middle of the public road. The hole is at least one and a half to two metres deep. All the sand underneath has been washed away. The Kalverstraat has been closed off. Traffic can still pass over one lane. It is not clear when the road will be fixed again.

High groundwater level

Recently, sinkholes have become more frequent in Eindhoven. The city council announced last week that the problems arise because of the high groundwater level due to the many rain showers. As a result, there is a lot of water in the sewers and leaks are more likely. Subsequently, holes are created in the road. Opposition party LPF has asked mayor and alderpersons whether maintenance on various roads can start earlier.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn