Man nabbed after wave of burglaries

Following a series of burglaries in Nuenen, police were able to nab a suspect on Monday evening. Many officers were on the scene. After a search through the neighbourhood, a man was arrested near the Opwettenseweg.

Nuenen has been experiencing a wave of burglaries since December. Another burglary was also reported to the police on Monday evening. Someone allegedly broke a window on the roof. Local residents noticed the attampt.

Footsteps in the snow

Many policemen came to the incident. Checks were also held in the neighbourhood recently because of all the burglaries. After a search, the police tracked down a suspect. He had left footsteps in the snow. Eventually, the police found the suspect in a corridor in a backyard. The suspect was unable to evade the police anyway, having broken a leg in a fall from a roof. The suspect was taken away by ambulance.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn