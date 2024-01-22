Exit on A50 Son & Breugel remains closed

Today, Rijkswaterstaat will look for the cause of last year’s ice formation on the exit on the A50 near Son en Breugel. During the frost period, the slippery exit was closed and traffic had to take a detour.

According to a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat, excess water, a saturated verge or incorrect water drainage from the slope are suspected. The work has started. The cause of the problem will probably be known by the end of the day.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas