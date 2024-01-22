Tree-felling will cause disruption between Best and Son en Breugel

The province of North Brabant will carry out major maintenance on the N620 between Best and Son en Breugel. This includes cutting down several trees. Removing them now means birds will not be disturbed in the spring while they are breeding.

The permit to cut the trees has now been granted. The work will start on January 29. The N620 will be completely closed for traffic from Sint Oedenrodeseweg to Hoberglaan until February 2, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. This way the work can be carried out safely.

The contractor tries to ensure as much as possible that the homes and businesses remain easily accessible. This way, residents and cyclists can continue to use the N620. ‘t Boshuys, the Joe Mann Pavilion and Boutique Hotel Bed & Bos will also be accessible.

Traffic controllers ensure a good flow of traffic. When a tree is being felled, all traffic is stopped for a while. Through traffic is locally diverted.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas