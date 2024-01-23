Arts centre celebrates centenary

Performances, drinks and memories. The centre for the arts in Eindhoven (CKE) started one hundred years ago and celebrated its centenary last weekend.

All staff, volunteers and freelancers from the cultural centre’s past and present were welcome at the party. The anniversary was celebrated with music, drinks and exhibitions. The party ended with a lottery with Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem.

All forms of art

CKE used to be known as the Centrum voor de Kunsten Eindhoven. In 1919, the foundations were laid for Eindhoven’s first music school.

What started as a place for music and dance has become, over the years, a cultural centre for all forms of art, for all Eindhoven residents. To make this possible, the organisation cooperates with local residents, schools, social organisations and companies.

