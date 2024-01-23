Thirty months’ jail for money launderer

A 49-year-old man from Eindhoven must serve 2.5 years in prison. He was convicted of laundering more than six million euros. The man also committed forgery.

Almost nine years ago, information about the man from Eindhoven came to the authorities. A year-long investigation followed. This revealed that between 2005 and 2012, the Eindhoven man had far more cash than was legally possible. It was said to amount to almost 2.5 million euros. Also, large sums of money, totalling €2.8 million, were transferred from Turkey to the suspect’s Dutch bank accounts for unclear reasons. With some of that money, the suspect bought several properties, particularly in Eindhoven.

Porsche

The Eindhoven man was also found guilty of forging papers. He showed the Belgian police fake papers from the sale of a Porsche, in an attempt to explain a cash deposit of a large sum at a Belgian bank. Ultimately, the suspect was sentenced to 30 months in prison for money laundering and forgery. A number of premises were also seized. In determining the sentence, the court took into account the media attention. For instance, his property was recognisable in newspapers and on the internet frequently and for many years.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn