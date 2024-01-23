Raid in travellers’ trailer camp

Police raided the travellers’s trailer camp (woonwagenkamp) on Heezerweg in Eindhoven on Monday afternoon.

There were vans full of masked men and women. In addition, the Explosives Clearing Service (EOD) was present. The EOD reportedly took something. What exactly is involved is unclear.

Why the police raided the camp is unknown. There was also a raid in late 2022. That was part of a large-scale drugs investigation. Earlier that year, the municipality announced its intention to close the camp ‘for security reasons’.

