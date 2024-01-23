Burglary of Geldrop telephone store

The burglary of a telephone shop in Geldrop last December had a major impact on the owner of this business. The man was not only financially damaged, but also suffered emotional damage.

Method

The burglars first forced open the entrance door of the store. Inside they also managed to open some locked doors. They used, among other things, the so-called Bulgarian method. This involves turning a cylinder lock with pliers and then pulling it out of the door. This has been one of the most common methods of burglary for years.

Free game

The perpetrators also managed to disrupt the operation of the alarm in such a way that it could only be activated at a later time. This gave the two men free play for about half an hour. During that time, the locks of several display cabinets were broken.

After the alarm went off, they left through the back door, which they had broken open from the inside. The loot consisted of telephones, smartwatches and computer equipment worth several thousand euros.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha