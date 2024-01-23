Best municipal council expects proposed merger to go ahead

The Best municipal council already announced some details on Monday about the possible merger with Oirschot. None of the parties appear to be against the initiative proposal to start a study into the possibilities and desirability of far-reaching cooperation.

Challenges

Claud Leermakers, intended chairman of the yet-to-be-established council working group ‘Oirschot into theFuture’, explained during the so-called image and judgment meeting in Best why her municipality came up with the proposal to Best.

“As Oirschot, we are faced with major regional challenges, such as the jump in scale, which require a decisive government. The outcome of our evaluation has two different parts: strengthening our administrative organisation and also investigating joining forces with one partner municipality”.

Unanimous selection

The municipality was chosen as a possible partner for a far-reaching collaboration, according to Leermakers. “After all kinds of mutual discussions, we have a positive feeling, but we also understand that Best still needs to look at the usefulness and necessity of doing business with Oirschot. Would you like to respond to the requested courtship with a hug or a kiss?”

Hence the process that must be followed in Oirschot and Best to arrive at a well-considered decision to merge both municipalities. Leermakers: “We naturally want to give an important place to the interests and feelings of all residents, entrepreneurs and partners. In any case, we see Best as a solid, future network partner”.

Go/No-go

Marius Ekamp then gave a brief explanation of the process to be followed on behalf of the ‘Oirschot-Best Cooperation’ working group. He discussed the various steps to ultimately arrive at a proposal for the municipal councils. This includes various evaluation moments with the possibility of a ‘go or no-go’.

Diana van Weert of Gemeentebelangen (‘I am in favour of marriage by the way, I don’t just want us to live together’) emphasized that time must be taken. “A year seems a bit short to come to a decision.” Ekamp recognised this and referred to ‘care’ as the most important pillar of the research process”.

The Best Municipal Council will decide on the initiative proposal on February 5.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha