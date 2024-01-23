Evergreen bingo: song and dance in Paterskerk

Sing along to Dutch evergreens, dance the polonaise and mark off numbers on the bingo card. The Paterskerk in Eindhoven was the scene of the Unforgettable Songs Bingo. An event organised for the elderly and people with disabilities.

“The goal is actually just a pleasant afternoon,” says Anna-Geertje van Eert from the organisation. “We naturally notice that there is loneliness and we cannot simply solve that. I have already heard from a number of elderly people that they have been looking forward to this event for two weeks. That affects us and it is nice that we can make a difference in this way.”

For some participants it is not just about having fun, because prizes could also be won. “I’ve already seen a few nice puzzles, so that’s what we’re going for,” says a fanatical participant. “Well, that’s not what it’s about for me,” says another woman who came to bingo with her mother-in-law. “But a nice prize is a bonus,” she says, laughing.

After a few songs and a polonaise the time has come. The first winners come forward to collect their gifts: a pack of stroopwafels, a puzzle or a bottle of perfume. “Look, there it is,” says one of the winners, pointing to her gift on the table. “Flower bulbs, I am very happy with them. I know just the spot for them in the garden.” The winner continues to play, but does not plan to take an extra gift with her. “Others also need a chance . I’m just happy that I won.”

